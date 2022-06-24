Japan Reports 15,815 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 15,815 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday, up by about 1,100 from a week before.

The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by two from Thursday to 36, while 15 new deaths from the coronavirus disease were confirmed.

In Tokyo, 2,181 new infection cases were reported, up by 585 from a week before and marking the seventh straight day of growth. The seven-day average of new infection cases rose 20.7 pct to 1,895.

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Japanese capital, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under its criteria increased by one from the previous day to two.

