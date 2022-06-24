Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 2,181 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of 585 from a week before and the seventh straight day of week-on-week gain.

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases rose 20.7 pct to 1,895. There were two patients with severe symptoms, up by one from Thursday.

