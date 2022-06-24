Russian Lawmakers Seek to Designate Victory over Japan Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Russian lawmakers have submitted a bill to designate Sept. 3 as the day to mark the country's victory over the militarist Japan and the end of World War II, it was learned Friday.

The bill, submitted to the lower house of Russia's parliament, was drafted by a total of eight lower house and upper house lawmakers, including members of President Vladimir Putin's ruling party.

The lawmakers claim that the move is a countermeasure against Japan's sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.

They argue that following the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Japan launched an unprecedented hostile campaign while cooperating with the United States and European countries.

In 2010, Russia established Sept. 2 as the day marking the end of the war, as Japan signed the Instrument of Surrender on the day in 1945.

