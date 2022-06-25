Japan Confirms 16,593 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 16,593 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, an increase of about 1,700 from a week earlier.

Nine new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported across the country. There were 36 patients with severe symptoms, unchanged from Friday.

In Tokyo, 2,160 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, a rise of 479 from a week before and the eighth straight day of week-on-week increase.

The Japanese capital reported two new COVID-19 deaths and three severely ill patients, an increase of one from Friday. The seven-day average of new infection cases rose 23.3 pct from a week before to 1,963.4.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]