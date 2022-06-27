G-7 Leaders Kick Off Summit in Germany

Newsfrom Japan

Schloss Elmau, Germany, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Leaders from the Group of Seven rich countries kicked off a three-day summit in Schloss Elmau, southern Germany, Sunday to discuss a host of challenges affecting the world.

The summit started with a session on the global economy in which Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the G-7 countries need to work more closely together to protect people from soaring prices.

"The global economy is facing a host of challenges," Kishida said. He also called for close attention to excessive fluctuations in financial markets including foreign exchange rates.

Referring to the conflict in Ukraine, Kishida said that sanctions on Russia should not be eased unless the fundamental issue of its invasion is resolved.

The British government said that Japan, the United States and Canada in addition to Britain will ban imports of Russian gold as part of additional sanctions on Moscow.

