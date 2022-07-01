Experts Wary "Twindemic" May Happen in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--With Australia currently seeing a sharp increase in influenza cases while facing the COVID-19 pandemic at the same time, experts have warned that a "twindemic" may also occur in Japan.

The surge in flu cases in Australia is believed to have resulted from a decrease in people with immunity following an absence of an outbreak in the past two years and from a relaxation in measures against the novel coronavirus.

Experts are urging people to be vaccinated against the flu this season.

Unlike Japan and other countries in the Northern Hemisphere, Australia, located in the Southern Hemisphere, is heading into the middle of winter. Australia's flu trend is closely watched as an important clue to whether an outbreak will happen in Japan.

According to Australia's Health Department, the number of flu patients in the country hits a peak around June to September in a typical year. There was no flu outbreak in 2020 or 2021. This year, however, reports on flu cases started to increase rapidly in late April.

