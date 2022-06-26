Japan Warns of Tight Power Supply in Tokyo Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry said Sunday that electricity supply in the area covered by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> is expected to be very tight on Monday afternoon.

Due to rising temperatures, the electricity reserve ratio is expected to fall to 4.7 pct between 4 p.m. Monday (7 a.m. GMT) and 4:30 p.m. and to 3.7 pct in the following 30 minutes, the ministry said in its first-ever warning of tight power supply.

The ministry asked households and businesses to save electricity as much as possible but without strain, including by turning off unnecessary lights, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday while being careful about heatstroke.

An electricity reserve ratio of at least 3 pct is needed to ensure stable power supply. A tight power supply warning is issued when the ratio is expected to drop below 5 pct.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]