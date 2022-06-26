Japan Confirms 14,238 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 14,238 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, an increase of about 1,070 from a week earlier and the six consecutive day of week-on-week gain.

The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by four from Saturday to 40. There were 12 new COVID-19 deaths reported.

In Tokyo, 2,004 new infections were confirmed, a rise of 382 from a week before and the ninth straight day of week-on-week increase.

One new COVID-19 death was reported in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new infections rose 25.9 pct to 2,018. There were three severely ill patients reported, unchanged from Saturday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]