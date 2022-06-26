Tokyo Confirms 2,004 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 2,004 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, an increase of 382 from a week earlier and the ninth consecutive day of week-on-week gain.

One new death linked to COVID-19 was reported in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new infections rose 25.9 pct to 2,018. There were three severely ill patients, unchanged from Saturday.

