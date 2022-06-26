Kishida, Yoon Unlikely to Hold Talks in Spain

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are unlikely to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, a South Korean presidential official was quoted by the country's Yonhap news agency as saying Sunday.

Both Kishida and Yoon are scheduled to attend the NATO summit set for Wednesday and Thursday.

