Efforts Underway to Boost Upper House Poll Voter Turnout

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Local election boards across Japan are taking a variety of measures to boost voter turnout in the July 10 House of Councillors election, such as using the TikTok short video app to catch the eye of young voters and offering discount services for people who go to the polls.

The official campaign period for the triennial election for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, began on Wednesday last week.

In the 2019 Upper House poll, Chiba in eastern Japan logged the 10th-lowest voter turnout among the country's 47 prefectures. In particular, the percentage of registered voters who cast their ballots in the poll fell sharply from the previous 2016 election among Chiba residents aged 18-19 and those in the 20-24 age group, standing at 35.14 pct and 27.85 pct, respectively.

Alarmed by the situation, Chiba Prefecture's election board, which has already been using Twitter and YouTube, started to make use of TikTok this time as well, creating an advertising video for the app to encourage people to vote in the upcoming election. It is also being aired at movie theaters in the prefecture, just before two anime movies popular among youths are screened.

"This time, we are focusing on young people to raise voter turnout," Tatsuo Nakamura, a 42-year-old official of the Chiba election board, said.

