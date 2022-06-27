Japan Logs 103,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 103,765 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, up by 5,684 from the prior week.

The country’s cumulative number of COVID-19 cases including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members stood at 9,257,558 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, the weekly number of new infections totaled 14,126 in Tokyo, 8,907 in Okinawa, 8,535 in Osaka and 6,326 in Kanagawa.

The cumulative total of coronavirus-linked deaths in the country rose by 95 to 31,142.

