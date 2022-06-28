G-7 to Continue Humanitarian, Military Aid to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Schloss Elmau, Germany, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major powers confirmed the continuance of humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine on Monday, the second day of their three-day summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a plan to extend 200 million dollars in aid to help Middle East and African nations hurt by soaring food prices and raise storage capacities to facilitate grain export resumption by Ukraine.

"It is the responsibility of the international community to support Ukraine fighting on the front line," Kishida told his G-7 peers.

The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union issued a joint statement on Ukraine.

"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the statement said.

