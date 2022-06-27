Tight Power Supply Advisory to Continue in Tokyo Area Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday that it will continue its advisory on tight power supplies Tuesday for the service area of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501>.

The advisory, issued for Monday, will be extended as the power reserve rate, or the margin of power supply capacity over demand, is expected to stand below 5 pct, the threshold for the issuance of the advisory, also on Tuesday due chiefly to high temperatures.

Under the advisory, the government calls for households and companies to save electricity as much as possible mainly between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. while paying enough attention to heatstroke risk.

According to the government, Tokyo's temperatures are forecast to rise as high as 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, causing the reserve rate in TEPCO's service area to fall to 3.9 pct between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

On Monday, it became likely as of the morning that Tokyo's highest temperature on the day would be 0.5 Celsius degree higher than forecast, while solar power generation fell short of projections in part of the TEPCO area.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]