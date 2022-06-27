Japan COVID-19 Daily Tally Up for 7th Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 9,572 new COVID-19 cases Monday, marking an increase of 1,775 from a week before and a week-on-week rise for the seventh straight day.

There were 13 new deaths among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients grew by five from Sunday to 45.

Tokyo recorded 1,517 new infections, rising 441 from a week earlier and marking a week-on-week rise for the 10th consecutive day.

No fatalities were reported in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria stood at four, up by one from Sunday.

The seven-day average of new infections rose 28.5 pct from a week before to 2,081.0, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

