Tokyo's COVID-19 Tally Up for 10th Straight Day
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 1,517 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 441 from a week earlier and marking a week-on-week rise for the 10th consecutive day.
No new death linked to the novel coronavirus was reported in the Japanese capital.
The seven-day average of new infections rose 28.5 pct from a week before to 2,081.0, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria stood at four, up by one from Sunday.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]