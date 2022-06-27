Tokyo's COVID-19 Tally Up for 10th Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 1,517 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 441 from a week earlier and marking a week-on-week rise for the 10th consecutive day.

No new death linked to the novel coronavirus was reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections rose 28.5 pct from a week before to 2,081.0, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria stood at four, up by one from Sunday.

