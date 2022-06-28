Kishida, Biden Affirm Cooperation on 2-Plus-2 Economic Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Schloss Elmau, Germany, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday held brief talks and confirmed their cooperation toward the success of the first two-plus-two meeting of Japanese and U.S. foreign and economic ministers to be held in July.

The two met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit, which started Sunday in Schloss Elmau, Germany, for a three-day run.

They also affirmed that Japan and the United States will cooperate on a plan to set a ceiling on Russian oil prices as part of economic sanctions, on which G-7 leaders reached a broad agreement.

Furthermore, Kishida and Biden agreed to work together closely to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, apparently to counter China's rise in the region.

