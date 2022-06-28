EU, Canada Leaders Vow to Cooperate for G-7 Summit in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Schloss Elmau, Germany, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed with European Union and Canadian leaders Monday to closely cooperate for the success of next year's Group of Seven summit in the atomic-bombed western Japan city of Hiroshima.

Kishida had separate meetings with European Council President Charles Michel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the day on the sidelines of the ongoing three-day summit among the seven major countries in Schloss Elmau, southern Germany, through Tuesday.

Michel visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum when he came to the Japanese city last month. Hiroshima was flattened by a U.S. atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

At the meeting, Michel told Kishida that he was deeply moved to visit Hiroshima, vowing to cooperate for the success of the 2023 Hiroshima G-7 summit. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the EU.

