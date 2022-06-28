G-7 Leaders Vow to Support Ukrainian Grain Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Schloss Elmau, Germany, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major powers Monday affirmed a policy of joining forces to support Ukraine's agricultural production and exports in a bid to overcome the global food crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The affirmation came during the G-7 leaders' discussions on ways to strengthen food security held on the second day of their three-day summit in Schloss Elmau, southern Germany.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during Monday's talks with his G-7 counterparts, announced a plan to provide 200 million dollars in aid aimed at supporting food supplies to the Middle East and African countries and backing Ukraine's exports.

On Tuesday, the leaders are set to discuss the restructuring of multilateralism and other issues and adopt a declaration to sum up their discussions.

More than 20 million tons of agricultural products have been stuck in Ukraine due to the blockade of the Black Sea by Russian troops, which has made it difficult to export the farm products by maritime transport.

