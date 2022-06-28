Tight Power Supply Advisory Remains in TEPCO Area Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government kept in place Tuesday its tight power supply advisory for the service area of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501>, asking households and businesses to save as much electricity as possible while using air conditioners appropriately to prevent heatstroke.

The supply-demand balance will remain tight, especially during early-evening hours, although it is expected to improve slightly from the level forecast as of Monday thanks mainly to an increase in supply from thermal power generation. The tight power supply advisory was issued for the first time on Monday.

At a press conference Tuesday, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda thanked the public and businesses for their cooperation in ensuring stable power supply on Monday. "With the supply-demand balance remaining severe, I ask you to continue cooperation to save electricity within a reasonable range," he added.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a separate press conference, "We want the public to cooperate in curbing electricity consumption to the extent possible while taking measures against heatstroke, such as properly using air conditioners."

To ensure stable electricity supply, a power supplier's capacity needs to surpass peak demand by 3 pct or more.

