Upper House Candidates Divided over Masks during Campaigning

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Candidates in the July 10 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, are divided over whether to wear face masks while campaigning.

Some make stump speeches without wearing a face mask, hoping that showing their face will help them gain recognition, while others wear a mask in consideration of persisting concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The situation has changed since the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in October last year. Most candidates wore face masks during campaigning for the first Diet poll held nationwide since the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Saturday, the first weekend since the official campaign period for the Upper House poll started on June 22, a male first-time candidate in the Tokyo constituency gave a speech in an avenue temporarily closed to vehicles in Tokyo's posh Ginza district, shouting himself hoarse without wearing a mask.

After finishing his speech, he put his mask back on and ran up to his supporters, giving a fist bump and taking pictures together.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]