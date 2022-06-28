Asthma Patients Ask Japan Govt, Automakers for Compensation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Around 150 asthma patients from Tokyo and five other prefectures in Japan petitioned a government ministry-affiliated panel on Tuesday for a ruling on the liability for their illness, seeking 1 million yen per person in damages from the Japanese government and seven automakers.

Claiming that their asthma was caused by air pollution from exhaust fumes emitted by diesel-powered cars between the late 1970s and the 2000s, the patients asked the Environmental Dispute Coordination Commission, an external body of the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, to hand down a legal judgment on compensation liability.

With the patients growing older, Japan must resolve this issue as soon as possible, they said. The patients are from the prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Aichi, Osaka, as well as Tokyo.

They are aiming to ultimately create a medical expense subsidy system for asthma patients.

Lead attorney Takao Nishimura voiced hopes to settle the case in an open setting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]