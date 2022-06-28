Kishida Discusses Food Crisis with Senegal Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Schloss Elmau, Germany, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall on Monday blamed Russia, which is invading Ukraine, for the ongoing global food crisis.

Russia is hurting Ukraine's agriculture and hampering grain exports from the country, Kishida said of surging food prices around the world. Kishida and Sall met in Schloss Elmau, southern Germany, where the Group of Seven major countries including Japan are holding a three-day summit.

During their meeting earlier this month, Sall told Russian President Vladimir Putin that economic sanctions imposed on Moscow following the aggression have worsened the global food crisis. Senegal currently serves as chair of the African Union.

In response to Kishida's remarks on the food crisis at Monday's meeting, Sall said that it is important to call on Russia and Ukraine to hold dialogue in an effort to end the conflict as soon as possible.

On the day, Kishida also met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and had some conversations with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]