U.S. to Work with Japan, EU to Combat Illegal Fishing

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 27 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed a memorandum instructing ministers concerned to work closely with Japan and the European Union in strengthening the fight against illegal fishing.

From the perspective of U.S. national security, the Biden administration aims to combat forced labor on Chinese fishing vessels, many of which are believed to engage in illegal fishing. It is also considering the possibility of restricting imports by imposing punitive tariffs.

In the memorandum, Biden stressed the aim of eliminating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and associated labor abuses, adding that the United States has taken steps to "limit the market for products derived from IUU fishing and forced labor."

Noting that the United States, the EU and Japan together account for approximately 55 pct of the global seafood market, the memorandum urged them and other "democratic market economies" to work together to "develop more powerful signals to the global seafood market."

Biden instructed relevant ministers to "explore opportunities to use existing trade tools," such as Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which gives the U.S. president the authority to impose additional tariffs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]