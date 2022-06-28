Rainy Season Ends in 5 More Japan Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency said Tuesday that this year's rainy season appears to have ended in five more regions--northern Kyushu, Shikoku, Chugoku, Kinki and Hokuriku.

For the five regions, this is the earliest end of the season since statistics were first compiled in 1951, and the first before July.

The announcement came on top of the previous day's such declaration for Kanto-Koshin, which includes Tokyo, as well as Tokai and southern Kyushu. Tohoku is now the only region apparently remaining in the rainy season.

The seasonal rainy front is believed to have been pushed to the north by a Pacific high-pressure system, due to the meandering westerlies.

Previously, the earliest end of the rainy season was July 1 in Shikoku and northern Kyushu, logged in 1964 and 1994, respectively, July 2 in Hokuriku, in 2001, and July 3 in Kinki and Chugoku, both in 1978.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]