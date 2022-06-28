Japan to Launch Power-Saving Reward System in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to launch in August a system under which households joining electricity-saving programs of power companies will receive initial basic reward points worth 2,000 yen, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference Tuesday.

In addition to the basic points, the power companies will additionally give points to participating households according to the level of their power saving, and the government will provide extra points to the households.

The point system, proposed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week, at a meeting of a government task force on comprehensive measures related to prices, wages and daily lives, is partly aimed at preparing for a tightening of the electricity supply-demand balance.

Meanwhile, Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the coalition partner of Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is calling for cutting electricity prices while sounding cautious about the program.

"It would be meaningless if you suffer heatstroke as a result of saving electricity (for air conditioning)," he has said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]