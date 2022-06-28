Japan Police Arrest Record Cannabis Cases in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested or took other actions against a record 5,783 people in cannabis cases in 2021, health ministry data showed Tuesday.

Of the total, 68 pct were those in their 20s or younger.

"Cannabis abuse is noticeable mainly among young generations," health minister Shigeyuki Goto told a news conference, showing eagerness to strengthen a crackdown and promote awareness programs to prevent the use of illegal drugs.

The number of people handled by police for cannabis possession or other related allegations increased by 523 from the previous year, up for the eighth consecutive year.

Of the total, those aged between 10-19 numbered 1,000, reaching the level for the first time on record, and those in their 20s came to 2,934.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]