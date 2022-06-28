Tight Power Supply Advisory to Continue in TEPCO Area Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will keep in place its tight power supply advisory for the service area of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> on Wednesday.

The advisory will remain in place for three days in a row as electricity demand is expected to stay at an extremely high level for this season due to continued severe heat, according to the industry ministry.

The ministry will continue to call for citizens to save electricity as much as possible while being cautious about heatstroke risk. It said that the supply-demand balance is likely to be especially tight between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the government decided not to issue such an advisory for the service areas of Hokkaido Electric Power Co. <9509> and Tohoku Electric Power Co. <9506> on Wednesday as enough power supplies are likely to be secured.

Hokkaido Electric and Tohoku Electric had issued preparatory information to warn of tight electricity supplies in their service areas expected for Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]