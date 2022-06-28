Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Up for 8th Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 19,386 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, marking an increase of about 4,000 from a week before and a week-on-week rise for the eighth straight day.

There were 16 new deaths linked to COVID-19, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients grew by one from Monday to 46.

Tokyo confirmed 2,514 new infections, rising by 551 from a week earlier and marking a week-on-week increase for the 11th consecutive day.

Two new deaths were reported in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria came to five, up by one from Monday.

The seven-day average of new infections rose 28.4 pct from a week before to 2,159.7, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]