Body of Apparent Japanese Found in Sakhalin after April Accident

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The body of an apparent Japanese person was found in the southern part of the Russian island of Sakhalin on Tuesday, following a deadly tour boat accident in April, Japanese coast guard officials said.

The discovery of the body was reported from the Russian side through a diplomatic route, according to the Japan Coast Guard's first regional headquarters in Otaru, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan.

The regional headquarters is working to confirm whether the body is that of a missing person who was aboard the Kazu I tour boat that sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido on April 23.

Of the 26 people aboard the boat, 14 have been confirmed dead and the 12 others remain unaccounted for.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]