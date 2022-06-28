Weekly Number of Heatstroke Sufferers Hits Record for June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The weekly number of people taken to hospital by ambulance due to heatstroke has risen to a record high for June in Japan, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday.

The number reached 4,551 in the week through Sunday, up 3.4-fold from the previous week. The agency under the internal affairs ministry started taking such data for June in 2010.

Of the total, 2,458 people, or 54 pct, were aged 65 or over. Four died after being taken to hospital.

According to the agency, 1,698 people, the largest group, showed symptoms in their homes. Other places where many showed symptoms included on the road and in public spaces, such as stations.

There were 319 people rushed to hospital from educational institutions, including elementary, junior high and senior high schools.

