Britain to Abolish Fukushima Food Restrictions Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Schloss Elmau, Germany, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Britain will abolish its import restrictions on some Japanese food products imposed after the 2011 meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday.

Johnson announced the plan in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of Seven major powers in Schloss Elmau, Germany. Kishida welcomed Britain's decision.

In their talks, Kishida and Johnson agreed to promote work toward the early signing of a reciprocal access agreement that will serve as a legal basis for visits by Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel and British troops to each other's country.

The two leaders also affirmed continued cooperation in developing next-generation fighters.

Kishida also held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They shared the view that any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force are not acceptable in the Indo-Pacific region, an apparent warning against China's increasing assertiveness.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]