Japan to Host 2023 G-7 Summit in Hiroshima May 19-21

Newsfrom Japan

Munich, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan will host the 2023 Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima on May 19-21, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

Japan will hold the rotating presidency of the G-7 major powers next year. Kishida is a lawmaker elected from a constituency in the western Japan city, hit by a U.S. atomic bomb in August 1945 near the end of World War II.

In the lead-up to the Hiroshima summit, "we'll make sure to deepen discussions on realistic measures toward the achievement of a world without nuclear weapons," Kishida told a news conference in the German city of Munich after attending a three-day G-7 summit in Schloss Elmau, also Germany.

"We want to show the world a powerful commitment never to repeat the horrors of nuclear weapons" at the Hiroshima summit, he stressed.

"The G-7, carrying the weight of history, will display its determination to lead the creation of order in the new era based on universal values and international rules," Kishida declared.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]