TEPCO Area under Tight Power Supply Advisory for 3rd Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The service area of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> is under the Japanese government's tight power supply advisory for the third straight day on Wednesday, with the electricity reserve ratio in the area expected to hit the lowest level in the past three days.

The tightening of the power supply-demand balance comes as temperatures rose further mainly in the northern part of the Kanto eastern Japan region. Kanto makes up a large part of the TEPCO service area.

The industry ministry is calling on households and businesses to save as much electricity as possible, especially between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. (between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. GMT), when the balance is seen becoming very tight, while taking precautions against heatstroke.

As of 10:10 a.m., the power reserve ratio in the TEPCO area was expected to decline to as low as 2.6 pct between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday. A ratio of 3 pct or higher is believed to be needed for stable power supply.

TEPCO is taking measures such as receiving electricity supplies from other power companies in an effort to ensure stable power supply in its service area, which includes Tokyo. The government plans to change the tight power supply advisory to a warning if TEPCO's supply capacity falls in case of an unexpected event, urging TEPCO customers to further step up power-saving.

