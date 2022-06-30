Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Enhance Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Madrid, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday agreed to enhance their countries' security cooperation.

At a meeting held on the sidelines of the two-day NATO summit in Madrid from Wednesday, the three leaders also confirmed the importance of strengthening deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region further.

The trio apparently had North Korea and China in mind during their talks.

"It is essential to strengthen the cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea including by enhancing the deterrence of the Japan-U.S. and U.S.-South Korea alliances," Kishida told the three-way meeting.

Biden underscored his country's unshakable commitment to the defense of Japan and South Korea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]