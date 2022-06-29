TEPCO Area to Remain under Tight Power Supply Advisory Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday that it will keep in place its tight energy supply advisory Thursday for the service area of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501>.

Due to scorching weather, electricity demand is forecast to reach its highest level for late June since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent nuclear crisis in northeastern Japan.

Under the advisory, the industry ministry is calling on households and businesses to save as much electricity as possible, especially between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., when the power supply-demand balance is expected to be very tight, while taking precautions against heatstroke.

The advisory will stay in place the fourth straight day. The power reserve rate, or the margin of power supply capacity over demand, needs to be 3 pct or higher for stable power supply.

In the TEPCO service area Thursday, the 600,000-kilowatt No. 5 unit at the Anegasaki thermal power plant in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, will be restarted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]