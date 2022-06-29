Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Up for 9 Days in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 23,346 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, jumping 6,075 from a week before and posting a week-on-week rise for the ninth straight day.

Eighteen new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were confirmed, while the number of severely ill patients grew by four from Tuesday to 50.

Tokyo confirmed 3,803 new infections, rising by 1,474 from a week earlier and showing a week-on-week rise for the 12th consecutive day.

Three new deaths were reported in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria came to five, unchanged from Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new infections rose 37.3 pct from a week before to 2,370.3, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]