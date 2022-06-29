Tokyo’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Up for 12 Days in Row
Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 3,803 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by 1,474 from a week earlier and posting a week-on-week rise for the 12th consecutive day.
Three new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were reported in the Japanese capital.
The seven-day average of new infections rose 37.3 pct from a week before to 2,370.3, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria came to five, unchanged from Tuesday.
