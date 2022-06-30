Japan, NATO to Revise Partnership Program Early

Newsfrom Japan

Madrid, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday agreed to revise the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Program between Tokyo and NATO at an early date.

Kishida and Stoltenberg confirmed that the two sides will work toward the revision of the program for strengthening their cooperation in security and other areas. They met on the sidelines of the two-day NATO summit in Madrid from Wednesday.

Kishida expressed his gratitude for NATO's invitation of Japan to the summit.

The two officials shared the view that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is inseparable.

They also agreed that Japan's Self-Defense Forces and NATO troops will deepen their cooperation further including by participating in each other's exercises as observers.

