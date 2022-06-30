87 Pct of Japanese Feel Negative about China: U.S. Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of Japanese people holding an unfavorable impression of China stands at a record high of 87 pct, a U.S. survey showed Wednesday.

The opinion poll by the Pew Research Center also showed that 68 pct of all respondents in the 19 surveyed countries including Japan have an unfavorable opinion of China. The figure is a median among the 19 countries.

The share of such people hit a record high or increased in many countries, the center said, indicating growing anti-Chinese sentiment around the world.

Besides Japan, South Korea is among the countries, posting a record high of 80 pct.

The survey showed that respondents who do not have confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping made up 89 pct of the total in Japan and 87 pct in South Korea.

