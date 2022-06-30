Kishida Vows to Deepen Japan-NATO Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Madrid, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to deepen his country's cooperation with NATO, during a summit of the alliance's leaders in Madrid on Wednesday.

The security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific is inseparable, Kishida said, while referring to threats from China and North Korea. He became the first Japanese leader to attend a NATO summit.

Along with Kishida, leaders from South Korea, Australia and New Zealand were invited to the meeting as Asia-Pacific partners.

Kishida proposed that the four Asia-Pacific partners take part in meetings of the North Atlantic Council, NATO's highest decision-making body, on a regular basis.

"The participation in the NATO summit is of historic significance," Kishida told reporters after attending the gathering. "We'll take the Japan-NATO relationship to a new level," he said.

