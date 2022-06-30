Thermal Power Plant in Fukushima Halted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Electricity supply is expected to tighten further in the Tokyo area Thursday afternoon as a thermal power plant in Fukushima Prefecture was suspended due to trouble with its equipment.

The electricity reserve ratio in the service area of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> is likely to fall to 3.0 pct, the minimum level necessary for ensuring stable power supply, during a peak period.

The industry ministry is calling on households and companies to save as much electricity as possible between 3 p.m. (6 a.m. GMT) and 6 p.m., while taking precautions against heatstroke.

On Thursday, the TEPCO service area, which is under the government's tight power supply advisory due to scorching heat, is expected to experience the highest electricity demand for late June since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The 600,000-kilowatt No. 9 unit of the Nakoso thermal power plant in the Fukushima city of Iwaki, run by Joban Joint Power Co., which is owned mainly by Tohoku Electric Power Co. <9506> and Jera Co., a joint venture between TEPCO and Chubu Electric Power Co. <9502>, shut down.

