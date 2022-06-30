Thermal Power Plant in Fukushima Pref. Partially Halted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--The No. 9 unit of the Nakoso thermal power plant in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has been suspended due to trouble in its equipment, it was learned Thursday.

The service areas of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> and Tohoku Electric Power Co. <9506> each receive about half of the electricity generated at the 600,000-kilowatt No. 9 unit of the plant, run by Joban Joint Power Co.

The unit began to reduce its output Wednesday night due to the trouble and was suspended later, informed sources said.

Joban Joint Power, owned mainly by Tohoku Electric and Jera Co., a joint venture between TEPCO and Chubu Electric Power Co. <9502>, aims to resume operations at the No. 9 unit around 3 p.m. Thursday (6 a.m. GMT).

Unless the unit is brought back online, the power supply-demand balance in the TEPCO area, which is under the Japanese government's tight power supply advisory amid scorching heat, may become even tighter, industry sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]