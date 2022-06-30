Power Supply Likely to Improve in Eastern Japan in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Electricity supply is expected to improve slightly in eastern Japan but worsen in the country’s west in July, the industry ministry said Thursday.

The power reserve ratio is forecast at 3.7 pct in areas other than Hokkaido and Okinawa Prefecture on the assumption that the country will experience scorching heat that happens once a decade, the ministry said.

The reading means that power supply is likely to remain tight as a reserve ratio of at least 3 pct is considered to be needed to ensure stable supply.

The projected reserve ratio is up from 3.1 pct in the service areas of Tohoku Electric Power Co. <9506>, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> and Chubu Electric Power Co. <9502>.

The figure is down from 3.8 pct in the service areas of Hokuriku Electric Power Co. <9505>, Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503>, Chugoku Electric Power Co. <9504>, Shikoku Electric Power Co. <9507> and Kyushu Electric Power Co. <9508>.

