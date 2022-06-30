Exclusion of Sex Biz from COVID-19 Aid Ruled Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court ruled on Thursday that the government's policy of excluding the sex industry from COVID-19 relief programs was constitutional, rejecting a damages claim by a business operator.

"It's up to the rational discretion of the administrative authorities to set requirements for receiving aid money as political and policy action. The exclusion is not regarded as discrimination," Presiding Judge Yukito Okada said.

The lawsuit was filed by a woman who runs a business to dispatch sexual massage staff in the Kansai western Japan region.

The plaintiff said that excluding sex businesses from the relief programs contradicts the constitutional guarantee of legal equality. She sought 4.5 million yen in damages from the government.

In order to help businesses hurt by the coronavirus crisis, the government started rent subsidies for small companies and grants to help them keep operating.

