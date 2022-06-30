Thermal Power Plant in Fukushima Pref. Restarted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--The electricity supply-demand balance remained tight in the Tokyo area Thursday afternoon although a thermal power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, was brought back online after being suspended earlier in the day due to an equipment problem.

The 600,000-kilowatt No. 9 unit of the Nakoso thermal power plant, located in the city of Iwaki, resumed power generation at 12:30 p.m. on the day (3:30 a.m. GMT), its operator, Joban Joint Power Co., said.

But its output is being reduced to 250,000 kilowatts, according to the company, which is owned mainly by Tohoku Electric Power Co. <9506> and Jera Co., a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> and Chubu Electric Power Co. <9502>.

Electricity generated by the Nakoso No. 9 unit is provided to the service areas of TEPCO and Tohoku Electric. The unit was suspended at 3 a.m. Thursday due to the equipment trouble.

The industry ministry kept its tight power supply advisory in place for the TEPCO service area, including Tokyo, amid scorching heat, urging households and businesses to reduce electricity consumption.

