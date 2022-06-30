Japan Lifts Tight Power Supply Advisory for Tokyo Area

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese industry ministry lifted its tight power supply advisory for the service area of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9601> at 6 p.m. Thursday (9 a.m. GMT).

Under the advisory issued on Sunday due to extraordinary hot weather, the ministry had been calling on households and businesses to save as much electricity as possible.

The lifting of the advisory came after a thermal power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, was brought back online after being suspended earlier on Thursday due to an equipment problem. Another thermal plant and a hydraulic plant have also resumed operations.

While scorching weather is also forecast for Friday, the electricity supply-demand balance is expected to be eased on the day.

On Friday, the government is slated to launch a nationwide summer power-saving campaign for the first time in seven years.

