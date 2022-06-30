Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Up for 10th Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 23,447 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, rising by over 6,700 from a week earlier and marking a week-on-week increase for the 10th straight day.

Thirteen new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were reported, while the number of severely ill patients stood at 52, up by two from Wednesday.

Tokyo reported 3,621 new COVID-19 cases, marking a rise of 1,208 from a week earlier and a week-on-week increase for the 13th consecutive day.

Two new fatalities were reported in the Japanese capital. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria came to three, down by two from Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new infections surged 40.4 pct from a week before to 2,542.9, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

