Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases Up for 13th straight Day

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 3,621 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, up by 1,208 from a week earlier and marking a week-on-week increase for the 13th day in a row.

Two new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections surged 40.4 pct from a week before to 2,542.9, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria came to three, down by two from Wednesday.

