FOCUS: Japan Ruling Camp Tilting toward Greater N-Power Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--With the global energy situation changing dramatically due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Japan's ruling bloc is tilting toward the idea of making greater use of nuclear power, ahead of a key election.

Gasoline and electricity prices have soared due to resources price rises to historic highs. This year's unusual heat waves are also fueling concerns in the business world over rising costs and power shortages.

Calls are growing from the business community for Japan to accelerate efforts to restart idled nuclear power reactors.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are divided over nuclear power policy, so there is no sign of debates deepening on the issue.

